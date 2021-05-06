ADVERTISEMENT

The Kemta Traditional Council of Chiefs in Egbaland has disowned the controversial ‘traditional ruler’ of the community, Adetokunbo Tejuoso, alleged to have been involved in a romance scam leading to his arrest by the police.

The council made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held at Ile Ogboni Kemta and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly signed by three chiefs which include Yomi Rotimi(Oluwo Kemta), Oluwatosin Fadare(Lukotun Kemta), and Bola Taiwo (Sakotun Kemta).

The communiqué described the alleged action, arrest and detention of Mr Tejuoso as embarrassing to the community, adding that he was not a qualified traditional ruler of the community, rather was engaged in impersonation.

“Consequently, the council decided to make some clarifications on the matter; Adetokunbo Tejuoso was installed as Baale Adebonyin in Orile Kemta, Odeda Local Government of Ogun State.

“He was appointed Olu of Orile Kemta by the immediate past administration in Ogun State without the recommendation of Kemta Traditional Council of Chiefs and approval of HRM Oba(Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland

“The present administration revisited the process through which the 75 coronet Obas were installed by the last administration and upon the recommendation of a committee set up to review the matter reverted the coronet Obas to their earlier positions as Baales’

“The concerned coronet Obas took the case to court which ruled that the status-quo be maintained. Status-quo, in this context, means that the Obas shall remain Baales as directed by the government.

“Unfortunately, Chief Adetokunbo Tejuoso continued to parade himself as an Oba without being checked by government agencies and security officials’

The council said in view of the development, on April 28, it suspended Mr Tejuoso over allegations of romance scam and other fraudulent acts leveled against him by people with documented evidences, stressing that, hence, he(Tejuoso) ceased to be a Chief in Kemta township.

‘We therefore enjoin gentlemen of the media and the general public to henceforth stop regarding Mr Adetokunbo Tejuoso as either Baale Adaboyin village or Olu of Kemta which is still before the court of law.”

The communiqué, a copy of which was sent to the Alake of Egbaland, appealed to all sons and daughters of Kemta at home and abroad to remain calm as the traditional council is doing all the needed on the matter.