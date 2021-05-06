Despite the intervention of the police in the ongoing conflict at the Mile 12 area of Lagos State, the warring groups have continued to cause mayhem.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police arrested 45 suspects on Tuesday after a communal crisis broke out at Mile 12.

The police said the crisis is a result of an alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed, by one Alhaji Alidu, the Commander of Security Committee in Gengere Community, Mile 12.

The commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also ordered the arrest of the leaders of the 13 warring groups causing unrest in the community.

Background

The Lagos police on May 2 said it got wind of a looming fight between some groups at Gengere, Mile 12 area, and was ready to suppress the activities of any violent groups or individuals.

Muyiwa Adejobi in the statement on Sunday said the police command had deployed officers to Mile 12 to fortify security in the area being “a proactive measure put in place by the Commissioner of Police to forestall any attacks in Mile 12.”

The crisis broke out in the area on Monday afternoon with several suspects arrested by the police. Following the arrest of members of the warring groups, normalcy was returned to the area and people and traders continued with their business.

The police intervention however did not birth a lasting result as the warring groups continue causing mayhem in the community, with some persons killed.

PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm the number of casualties as at the time of this report, although the police confirmed one death on Tuesday.

Renewed Attacks

As police officers struggled to curtail the Mile 12 crisis, the hoodlums continued to reinforce and launch attacks in the area.

Renewed attacks by the warring groups occurred on Thursday leaving residents, business owners and passers-by scampering for safety.

It is unclear whether the attacks are still a result of an alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed.

“It is as if they wait till the police leave, once they leave, the boys will start their fight again. We have not been able to open shops as there is fear of some people being killed,” a shop owner at Mile 12 told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Mile 12 is a no-go area at this time, they robbed this morning and started the fight again this afternoon,” he said.

There is panic in the neighborhood over the attacks as some are feared killed in the crisis.

Police adopt 24-hour surveillance

In a fresh statement issued by Mr Adejobi, the police spokesperson on Thursday, 48 more suspects have been arrested by the police. The police confirmed one death from the crisis that broke out at midnight.

“In furtherance of the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in Gengere Community, Mile 12, Lagos State, the Command has again arrested forty-eight (48) suspects in connection with the crisis that broke out between some hoodlums at about 1 am today, Thursday 6th May 2021.

“In the course of investigation, It has been discovered that one Aliyu Shuaibu, m, stabbed one Sadiq Oloyo, m, both of Gengere Community, and lost his life before any medical attention could be given to him. As a result of the incident, some hoodlums, on reprisal attack, went on rampage and caused a commotion in the area.” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

The Chief Superintendent of Police added that the police command is adopting 24-hour surveillance, with additional officers deployed to the area to forestall further attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the arrested hoodlums be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to foment troubles in the state.

The police boss said the command will not tolerate any act of violence and lawlessness in any part of the state as all hands are on deck to suppress criminal acts.