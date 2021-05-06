ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will not reverse the recently signed new minimum wage nor slash workers salaries despite the country’s economic crunch.

Mr Abiodun disclosed this on Wednesday during the breaking of fast (Iftar) with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor’s statement comes a day after the Federal Government said it may be forced to slash workers’ salaries and merge agencies following the current economic reality.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said this at the policy dialogue on corruption and cost of governance in Nigeria organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in Abuja on Tuesday.

But Mr Abiodun told APC leaders in his state that he would not go the way of the federal government, rather he would be creative in his bid to make the state economically viable and financially strong.

“We are being very creative with financing. I was watching on television where I saw one of my brother governors say they might have to reverse the minimum wage. I want to assure you that Ogun State will not reverse on minimum wage”, the governor said.

Speaking on the security challenges rocking the state, Mr Abiodun said his administration would soon relaunch the OPMESA, which, according to him, was recently resuscitated after years of neglect by the immediate past administration in the state.

“We are taking the issue of security very seriously, be assured that we are doing everything we can, being the industrial hub of this country. Any act of insecurity is a sabotage against our plans to make our state very viable economically, we are going to fight it with everything, we are going to protect it with everything we have.

“We have resuscitated OPMESA. We are going to launch it maybe in the next two weeks, so we are going to have Amotekun and that. We are going to fight with everything, we have the police, vigilante,civil defense, the military are still there and then we have the OPMESA.

“OPMESA has gone for so many years because the previous administration did not take it very seriously, so, they withdrew it. But I went after that initiative and I got the Chief of Army Staff to finally approve it because like I said to him, I don’t know of other states, but my state, I cannot afford insecurity”, Abiodun stated.

The governor assured that he would promote equal participation, during the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The election is expected to hold on July 24, 2021.