Tired of the incessant abduction in Ogun State, the youth in Ayetoro, Ilara and Abeokuta areas of the state on Wednesday staged a protest.

The youth’s protest followed the abduction of a commercial driver and three of his passengers on Tuesday.

The victims were reportedly abducted on the Abeokuta-Imala-Ilara-Ayetoro Road in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

They were said to be returning from Ilara Market in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Angry residents on Wednesday stormed the streets to protest against the abduction. They reportedly barricaded the road and disrupted vehicular movement in the area where the abduction took place.

The husband of one of the victims, Mutiu Oderinde, told our correspondent that his wife was abducted alongside with others when “she went to Ilara to help her mother in the market.”

He urged the government to help rescue his wife alive.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said security operatives have been sent to the forest to rescue the victims and apprehend their abductors.

“Our men are in the forest trying to locate the victims. We will ensure that they are rescued alive. They are the remnants of the ones we arrested recently,” the police said.

The latest incident comes barely four days after two persons were abducted in Omu, a community near Ofada town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Nigeria is facing various forms of security challenges and efforts by security operatives to curb this is yet to yield any reasonable result.