The police in Lagos say they arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers allegedly terrorising the Ikeja area of the state on Saturday.

A 42-year-old, who allegedly receives the stolen goods from the suspects, was also arrested.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday that the suspects were arrested following a distress call by one of the victims.

The suspects allegedly attacked unsuspecting commuters and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“In furtherance of the command’s anti crime measures, the police operatives attached to the Strike Team of the Command, on 1st May, 2021, at 2pm, arrested eleven(11) suspected cultists and traffic robbers who were attacking and dispossessing innocent people of their belongings at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along, Ikeja-Lagos.

“The operatives who responded to a distress call from one of the victims (name withheld), raced to the area and arrested some of the suspects in action while others were arrested at their hideouts around Ikeja Along.

“They have confessed to the crime. The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms during operation,” the police said.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said in the course of police investigation, the suspects revealed one of their receivers, identified as Idris Adam.

He said the 42-year-old man was arrested at Alade Market, Lagos.

“A gold necklace of one of the victims and many other suspected stolen items like phones, necklaces, watches etc were recovered from him,” the police said.

The arrested suspects are Sadiq Masaki, 22; Oladimeji Olatunbosun, 24; Adam Hassan, 21; Tunde Afolayan, 24; Michael Ademola, 22; Olamide Johnson, 20; Abiodun Opeyemi, 22; Oluseyi Agbaje, 21; Daniel Ayomide, 20 and Adebayo Tobi, 21.

The police spokesperson added that other victims of the robbery operation on Saturday have been identified.

“The police operatives are presently interrogating the suspects in order to extract more information on their mode of operations, membership and accomplices so as to apprehend other members of the gang and those who conspire with them in committing the dastardly act in the area and across the state,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two suspected traffic robbers were arrested at Ladipo market, Mushin, in March. The suspects were in possession of 11 phones and a sum of N139,000.

Suspects arrested with stolen car

In another operation, police operatives attached to Festac Division arrested two suspects, Nnonyelu Kelechukwu and Okongi Godspower, allegedly in possession of a stolen car.

The police said the suspects were arrested on April 29 after operatives received intelligence information.

“Some community leaders in Festac had informed the Divisional Police Officer that the suspects wanted to sell one unregistered Lexus 2004 SUV to one Anas at the rate of (₦1,000,000) one million naira and they suspected that the vehicle must have been stolen.

“The DPO and his team tracked down and arrested the suspects and the unregistered Lexus SUV was recovered to the station. The suspects have confessed that they removed the vehicle from somewhere in Alaba-Rago Area of Lagos State,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet Investigation and possible arrest of other members of the syndicate.