The Police in Oyo State have foiled a criminal operation at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun State, and recovered an AK-47 rifle while on a stop and search operation.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Mr Osifeso said the operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit made the breakthrough on Sunday at about 4:30 pm while on a stop and search duty at Bakari.

“The suspect spotted the tactical team performing their routine intelligence checks from afar and immediately turned his Bajaj motorcycle to flee.

“In a swift response, the tactical operatives followed in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, who turned off the main highway into a pathway leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his motorcycle.

“A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913,” Mr Osifeso said.

The PPRO further said that comprehensive investigations were ongoing not only to apprehend the suspect but to as well crackdown his criminal network and supply chain.

(NAN)