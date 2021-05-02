ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure that his legacy remains alive, the family of Yinka Odumakin is set to establish a foundation in his honour.

Mr Odumakin, ex-spokesperson of Afenifere, died on April 2, at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19.

He was buried on April 24 at his hometown in Moro in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

The burial was attended by different governors and activists who testified to his legacy as a true nationalist and defender of human rights and dignity.

The widow of the deceased, Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement made available to journalists, said the family has decided to “reconcile ourselves to a great void which would not be filled.”

“After a life dedicated to intense struggle for justice, fairness and natural identity, we reconcile ourselves to a great void which would not be filled. We also dedicate ourselves to the duty of honouring his core convictions,” the statement partly read.

“It will be compulsory for us to go beyond piecemeal records to a compendium; a corpus which exhaustively sums up the essential Yinka Odumakin. More importantly, a Yinka Odumakin Foundation shall be established to keep his benefits, his legacy to mankind beyond the grave. But we must express our unceasing gratitude to everyone for uncommon outpouring of empathy, solidarity and support in many ways.

“We must also appeal to those who keep using Yinka Odumakin’s name for wrong and selfish reasons to please stop. We do not wish to call people out at this point but we might be very direct if such abuse continues.”