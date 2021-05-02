ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen have again abducted two people in Ogun State, an official has confirmed.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two persons abducted were whisked away in Omu, a community near Ofada town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the abduction occurred when the victims were on a visit to their farm on Saturday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police have since launched a manhunt to rescue the victims and also arrest the perpetrators.

As of the time of this report, no ransom has so far been demanded by the abductors.

The latest abduction is coming three days after the police nabbed some suspects in connection with the abduction of a community leader, Tajudeen Omotayo, and two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

The students were abducted on March 14 at their hostel while Mr Omotayo was kidnapped about a week later on his way from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.

They have all regained their freedom after paying undisclosed amounts as ransom.

Nigeria is facing various forms of security challenges.

Earlier today, PREMIUM TIMES reported that no fewer than 97 people were killed and 58 kidnapped in various violent attacks across Nigeria last week.