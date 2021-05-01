ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has announced Tuesday, May 4, as the resumption date for all public and private schools in the state for the commencement of the 2020/2021 third term academic session.

A statement by the office of the quality assurance department at the ministry of education further advised boarding school students to resume on Monday, May 3, ahead of commencement of academic activities on Tuesday.

The statement, which was signed by the public affairs officer of the quality assurance office, Emmanuel Olaniran, quoted the state’s commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, to have approved the resumption.

School owners and managers were advised “to ensure strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and ensure that students and staff stay safe.”

The government added that its officials would be visiting schools to ensure compliance. It urged stakeholders including parents to collaborate in order to achieve a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

“Proprietors and administrators are to ensure strict compliance to the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption date,” the statement added.