The police in Ogun State have reportedly arrested Yoruba nation agitators at the rally which held in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The agitators who are members of a pro – Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua, stormed the streets to demand a call for a break away from Nigeria.

The rally held despite the police issuing a warning against it.

The spokesperson of police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had in a statement on Friday said people “are being sponsored by certain individuals outside the State and the country to destabilise Ogun State.”

He said the police would not allow some citizens “hold others to the ransom and threaten the corporate existence of the country.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to appeal to the leaders of this group to shelve the idea of staging another public rally in any part of the State for now, as such is capable of undermining the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire State.

“Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the State, and therefore not approved.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards not to be involved in any such gathering that may expose them to violence and consequently bring them on a collision course with the security agencies.”

Despite the warning, the agitators converged at Ake Palace, around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday displaying different placards and chanting different protest lyrics.

They moved from Ake palace towards the Adatan area of the metropolis, where five of them were allegedly arrested.

Some members of the group who took part in the protest told this newspaper that the police also used tear gas on them.

“The police have arrested five of our members for simply demanding freedom. We are agitating for freedom and we are not backing down. We want a Yoruba nation,” Segun Aderibigbe, an agitator told our correspondent.

Premium Times is yet to authenticate the claims of arrest.

The state police spokesperson, Mr Oyeyemi, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking his reaction as of the time of filing this report.

Some high profile Nigerians including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, have said only an urgent restructuring would save Nigeria from breaking up.

But the presidency has maintained that calls for restructuring are “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.”

Before now, a similar rally by Yoruba nation agitators was held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on April 21. It was also disrupted by the police