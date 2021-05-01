ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says eight persons have lost their lives following an accident that occurred on the Gbongan-Osogbo expressway.

The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued by Agnes Ogungbemi, the command’s spokesperson, in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the accident occurred at 1:20 a.m., on Saturday, opposite Ataoja Overhead bridge, along Abere, Osogbo-Gbongan expressway.

Mr Ibrahim said 36 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the lone accident, in which 61 persons were involved.

“An articulated vehicle, a blue truck Volvo with number plate KMC 35 ZJ, loaded with Palm oil, lost control on the Ataoja-overhead bridge.

“The vehicle, which was heavily loaded with Jerry cans of palm oil and over 60 passengers, was trying to ascend the ramp.

“The vehicle lost control, rolled backward, and fell by the side into the drainage, throwing off the jerry cans on passengers and killing some in the process,” she said.

She said the injured had been taken to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching (LAUTECH), and Asubiaro Hospitals, both in Osun.

The official appealed to motorists, especially carriage and articulated vehicles, to always follow road safety regulations.

Mr Ibrahim urged road users to avoid flouting safety rules that often endangered their lives and those of other innocent citizens.

She, however said the command had deposited the corpses in a morgue and cleared the highway to avoid gridlock. (NAN)