The Lagos State government Thursday says it awarded contracts of seven jetties within the last year.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Kabiru, said during a press briefing to mark the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Ikeja that the infrastructure is “tailored around the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the T.H.E.M.E. S agenda of the State.”

“In this regard, the Ministry is intensifying work on the ongoing construction of fifteen concrete jetties with shelters and shoreline protection across the riverine areas of the State, seven of which are newly awarded in September 2020; while the remaining eight were existing ongoing jetties all at various stages of completion.”

He added that the objective is to improve water transportation and ensure the safety of the lives and properties of travelers.

The ministry’s mission is to “provide infrastructure and services at the Lagos State Waterfront by harnessing resources to ensure a well-protected environment that is attractive to tourists and observers.”

He said the seven jetties with similar scope of works were awarded in 2020 and located in large waterways like Oke Ira Nla, Ijede, Marina, Ijegun-Egba, Liverpool, Apapa, and Ebute Ero Jetties.

He said the remaining eight were ongoing projects at various stages of completion.

Another “modest achievement” recorded by the ministry was the removal of abandoned wrecked ships, Mr Kabiru said.

“As part of continued efforts to free waterways of wreckages and debris and also prevent erosion and degradation of the shoreline, the State Government removed four abandoned wrecked ships and several debris and unwanted objects from the waterways,” he said.

He said 30 illegal dredging operators across the state including the Ibeju Lekki corridor particularly, Bogije, Sangotedo, Langasa, and Awoyaya foreshores have been arrested and prosecuted by the Taskforce on Environmental and Special offences.

The commissioner said the reclamation and shoreline protection of Badagry-Marina is being implemented in three phases.

“The first phase which involves the reclamation and construction of the shoreline protection of the whole project site has been completed,” he said.

“Phase II which involves the reclamation and construction of shoreline protection of the remaining part of the project site is also completed.

“The third phase which includes additional works of extension of the shoreline protection by 208M is ongoing and has achieved 90% completion.

In a bid to effectively monitor the reclamation exercise, the state governor approved and took delivery of two surveillance boats, he said.

Giving reasons for the necessity of the surveillance boat, the Commissioner noted that “most illegal dredging and reclamation exercises take place on the high sea and abatement notices/contraventions cannot be served neither can they be apprehended without a boat.”

