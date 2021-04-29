ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has announced the arrest of 11 suspected bandits in the state.

The commandant of the security corps, Olayinka Olayanju, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects were arrested in Kajola and Saki areas while mounting roadblocks on major roads.

According to Mr Olayanju, his team was assisted by operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

“Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun corps collaborating with OPC and VGN apprehended six bandits at Kajola local government area of Oyo state while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of April 29, 2021, along two separate routes within the council area,” he said.

“They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted roadblocks. They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

“The bandits, namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika were of the Bororo Fulani ethnic group.”

The statement said the suspected bandits were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin road at about 4 a.m. on April 29.

“In another development, five bandits were equally arrested in Saki East council area and handed over the Divisional Police Officer in the area on April 29, 2021.

“The bandits, whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night, were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268,470.00.

“They have been handed over to the Nigerian Police Police in Okeho Divisional headquarters alongside the 183 cows, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation,” his statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES has on several occasions reported the activities of bandits in Oyo and many other southwestern states.

They are into kidnapping for ransom and killing of victims who find ransom difficult to pay. This led to the birth of Amotekun.

While some success stories have been recorded since the launch of Amotekun, the region, like other regions across the country, is still battling with security challenges.