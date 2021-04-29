The Commissioner for Federal Matters in Osun State, Idiat Babalola, has resigned from the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Ms Babalola left the cabinet after an attempt to hold two key positions failed.

She got a federal government appointment and wanted to also remain as the commissioner, sources said.

After much pressure on her, Ms Babalola, an ally of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, quit her job with the state government to take Federal Government appointment as Chairperson of Governing Board, Adeyemi College of Education.

She served as the Special Adviser to Mr Aregbesola on Federal Matters during his tenure as governor in the state.

When contacted about the resignation, Ms Babalola confirmed the development saying: “It is authentic. Thank you.”

She did not respond to questions about the reasons for her resignation.

An aide to the governor, who does not want his name on print because he is not authorised to speak, told PREMIUM TIMES that “she got an appointment from the Federal Government and she can’t do the two together. So, she has to resign one for the other.”

Another source, who is very close to Ms Babalola, told PREMIUM TIMES that her resignation has an underlying factor beyond the new appointment she got.

“Truly, she got a federal government appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Board of Adeyemi College of Education but there are other underlying factors. She is Rauf Aregbesola’s ally and very loyal to him. This almost cost her life when Adeleke died.

“She is being treated more like a figurehead in the cabinet and needs to quit. She got an offer and decided to leave the government. Amidst all the crisis between Aregbesola and Oyetola, she remained loyal to Aregbe,” a source said.

But an aide of Mr Oyetola said Ms Babalola was too ambitious, hence, she had to quit.

“We (Oyetola government) gave her latitude to operate even when we knew she belonged to Aregbesola camp without even considering her political value. The truth is that she wanted to take the two appointments together but some people now told her to leave one for another.

“She was only too greedy. She wants to hold the two positions and was forced to resign,” Mr Oyetola aide told our correspondent.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the rift between Mr Oyetola, and his predecessor, Mr Aregbesola, who is now the Minister of Interior.

It stems from claims that Governor Oyetola has sidelined Mr Aregbesola’s loyalists.

While the two old associates tried to manage their differences because of their connection to Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos and national leader of the APC, their aides have continued to attack themselves openly.

Mr Aregbesola has a long history of association with Mr Tinubu while Mr Oyetola has a blood relationship with the APC leader. As a result, the two avoided washing their dirty linens in public.

Ms Babalola, an Ede born citizen, was attacked at the burial of late senator, Isiaka Adeleke, over rumors that she was planning to be deputy governor after the tenure of Mr Aregbesola.

It was rumored that that deputy governorship ambition was to checkmate the governorship ambition of the late senator, who had openly declared his intention to succeed Mr Aregbesola in 2018.