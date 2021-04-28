ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for their alleged role in the kidnap of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro campus, located in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, while parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Wednesday said the police had been on the trail of the suspects after the incident on March 14.

He gave the identities of the suspects as Babuga Abubakar, Umaru Usman, and Mohammed Bello, adding that on interrogation, they confessed to a series of kidnappings in Ayetoro, Olorunda, and Imeko areas.

“They admitted to the kidnap of the two OOU students in Ayetoro on the 14th of March,2021, a female doctor and a nurse at Olubo village along Abeokuta-Imeko road on the 7th of April,2021, kidnap of one Mrs Yemi Ojedapo at Olodo village.”

The police chief said the kidnappers killed the woman (Mrs Ojedapo) after she recognised them. He added that the police recovered as exhibit the phone the suspects used in calling for ransom.

In a similar development, the police say they have arrested two members of another kidnap syndicate. The suspects were identified as Nura Bello, 21, and Abubakar Bello Amodu,26, alleged to be responsible for the kidnap of the village head of Imope Ijebu, Tajudeen Omotayo.

The police commissioner said the suspects have confessed to the crime and “series of such cases in the Ijebu area”.

“The command received an information through a source that a member of a kidnap gang approached him to help purchase an AK47 rifle, which he intended to use to form his own breakaway kidnap gang,” Mr Ajogun said.

“On receipt of the information, an undercover police operative pretended as the vendor and negotiated with the suspect to sell a rifle. They agreed on N1 million as the price for one AK47 rifle. The suspect there and then paid a deposit of N200, 000, to show his commitment and promised to pay the balance later on the same day,” Mr Ajogun said.

The police boss said the suspect was promptly arrested, adding that on interrogation, he confessed to being a member of a six-man kidnap gang.