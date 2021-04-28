ADVERTISEMENT

The national body of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has kicked against the declaration of partial opening of courts in Lagos by the Lagos State government chapter.

Isaiah Adetola, the JUSUN general secretary, said in a statement on Wednesday that the move by the Lagos chapter to break ranks with the national body is unacceptable.

“No branch or chapter has the powers to call a local congress or enter into any agreement with employers to wave the directive or decision of the NEC.

“No branch/chapter is authorised to open the door of courts in Nigeria including Lago State until the points in disputes are resolved,” the national body said in the statement.

JUSUN commenced a nationwide strike on April 6, to protest the lack of financial autonomy from the executive.

Lagos JUSUN breaks ranks

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the chairperson of JUSUN, Lagos chapter, Shobowale Kehinde, announced a partial opening of courts in the state, last week, following meetings with the state executives.

Stating the reasons for the partial opening, Mr Kehinde said the auxiliary demands of JUSUN in Lagos State are being met.

“Lagos JUSUN finds out that it’s only the Lagos State Government that had shown concern and seriousness with listening ears to this JUSUN struggle. At this moment, Lagos JUSUN has had four meetings with powerful government officials, especially Mr Governor himself.

“Our auxiliary demands are being speedily looked into and results are manifesting,” Mr Kehinde said in a statement.

The state chair added that the national leadership has not made significant progress as Lagos JUSUN does at the moment.

National body kicks

Communicating the position of the national body on Wednesday, Mr Adetola said it is unacceptable.

“It has reached the notice of the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja that the chairman, Lagos state Branch of JUSUN has authorised partial opening of courts in Lagos State.

“May I inform you that the on-going industrial action is called by the NEC of JUSUN. Therefore, no branch or chapter has the powers to call a local congress or enter into any agreement with employers to wave the directive or decision of the NEC.”

The national body urged the judiciary workers to “keep faith with JUSUN and its leadership.”

“No branch/chapter is authorised to open the door of courts in Nigeria including Lagos State until the points in disputes are resolved,” the statement further reads.

The national body of JUSUN emphasised that the judiciary is an arm of government which must grow gradually along with her infrastructural needs.

“All judiciary workers in all the states and the FCT are enjoined to stay in their homes. Developments will be communicated please. Comrades, this strike is the last opportunity for the Judiciary and we must all co-operate to fight it to the last, “ the statement reads.