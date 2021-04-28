ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun government has concluded plans to construct perimeter fence in all public primary and secondary schools in the state to ensure the safety of pupils and students.

Ajibola Famurewa, the Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said this at an enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement on Wednesday in Ilesa.

Mr Famurewa said the initiative was part of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s security measures to ensure the safety of pupils, students and their teachers in all public schools in the state.

The SUBEB boss, who noted that Osun was peaceful, said the issues of kidnapping of students by bandits in some parts of the country had necessitated the move by the government.

“Government will soon commence building of perimeter fence in all the public schools.

“This is part of Gov. Oyetola’s security plans to ensure the safety of our children, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Although Osun is a peaceful state, the spate of kidnapping, especially students in some parts of the country is scary, hence the need for government to put security measures in place in all public schools,’’ Mr Famurewa said.

Mr Famurewa also said the state government was providing more than 7,500 school furniture in all the public schools in the state to ensure delivery of quality education.

According to him, government has embarked on more than 143 projects in all the public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, Adekunle Aramolaran, the Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland, commended Gov. Oyetola for the prompt payment of teachers and other civil servants’ salaries in the state.

Mr Aromolaran, however, appealed to Mr Oyetola to upgrade the Ilesa College of Education to a University.

The traditional ruler said if the government could accede to the request, it would gladden the heart of the Ijesa people.

Also speaking, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, said the programme was organised as a feedback mechanism for the government.

Mr Oyintiloye, who noted that the governor was passionate about the welfare of the people of the state, said the programme was to allow people to air their view on the government’s policies and programmes.

He said Mr Oyetola would continue to do what was best for the people who elected him into office.

(NAN)