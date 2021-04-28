The owner of Agbo Hotel, Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oyedokun Oyeniyi, his wife, Busayo, and seven others that were kidnapped on Saturday have been released by their kidnappers.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the victims were released on Tuesday after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the release of the victims.
“Yes, they have been released,” he said.
Mr Osifeso did not, however, disclose whether ransom was paid before their release.
Gunmen invaded Agbo Hotel in the Ajaawa area of the state Saturday night and took away Mr Oyedokun, his nursing wife, and their infant, children, and relatives, witnesses had told PREMIUM TIMES.
The kidnappers had demanded N32 million ransom.
(NAN)
