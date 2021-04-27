Despite the threat by the Ekiti State Government to fire teachers who reject rural postings, fresh complaints have poured in from the communities that the practice is still endemic.

The Omu and Ijelu Ekiti communities in Oye local government area of Ekiti State have particularly lamented the paucity of teachers in their primary and secondary schools, as those posted to the towns sought immediate redeployment.

However, in February, the State Universal Basic Education Board disclosed that it had uncovered the practice of teachers rejecting postings to rural communities and would henceforth sanction such erring employees.

It was gathered that some of the teachers often worked their postings back to areas of their choice afterward, denying rural communities of adequate teachers.

The teachers are those hired under the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB).

The teachers often complain of difficult terrains and inaccessible villages as the reasons for their actions.

They also cite poor incentives and lack of basic amenities.

Communities lament

On Tuesday, the two Ekiti communities revealed that they were suffering a lack of teachers as those posted to the area continued to reject the postings.

The communities called on the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to look into the crisis and make adequate corrections for the sake of their future.

The Elejelu of Ijelu, Adetoyinbo Ajayi, spoke on behalf of the two communities, in Ijelu Ekiti at a town hall meeting between constituents and Councillor of ward 12 in Oye Council.

The meeting, which held at the instance of the Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI) and MISEREOR, also had in attendance religious leaders, trade associations, ethnic groups like Ebira, Igedde, Fulani and farmers in the communities.

The Councillor, George Owolabi, who represented the monarch said records showed that 22 teachers were posted to schools in the two communities at the State Universal Basic Education Board and the Teaching Service Commission.

“But sad enough, only eight reported and they had all left,” he said.

“We later wrote the authorities for another six, only three of them are still here.

“Teachers are now being engaged and paid by the communities.”

The Director of JDPI, Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Emmanuel Akingbade, said the meeting was designed to deepen governance at the grassroots and to make elected representatives accountable to the people who elected them into political offices.

“The first level of all government is the ward. Democracy is when everybody, that is, the rulers and the ruled participate in governance with constant interface between the constituents and their representatives,” Mr Akingbade, who is a priest, said.

“Such meetings must be held on regular basis with the elected representatives for the sake of the development of every community.”

ADVERTISEMENT