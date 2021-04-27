ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Osun on Monday confirmed a case of kidnapping at Osu on the Akure-Ilesa highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osu is in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

NAN learnt that though several passengers were said to have been kidnapped in the incident which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the police said only one person was reportedly abducted.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, said she could only confirm that one person was kidnapped on the highway.

According to Ms Opalola, one Okunade Rebecca reported that her husband, who boarded a vehicle from Akure, called to inform her that he had been abducted by gunmen.

”One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at Osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 7:40pm, she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka, that he boarded a commercial bus from Akure.

”On getting to Osu-Ife express road by Akere junction, unknown gunmen stopped their vehicle and he was kidnapped.

”A combined team of operatives of the police and local hunters have commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt,” Ms Opalola said.(NAN)