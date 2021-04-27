ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have said the reported attack by commercial motorcyclists (popularly known as Okada riders) on police personnel in Lekki area of Lagos State, as captured in a viral video, is false and mischievous.

Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said after carefully studying the video, they noticed that the originators of the video distorted the fact and raised false alarm.

“This was in order to cause confusion and create fears in the minds of the general public for reasons best known to the originators or sponsors as the case may be,” Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement.

“The command wishes to set the record straight that on Monday, April 26, at about 09:30am, the Divisional Police Officer in Maroko, Lagos State, was informed that some okada riders were on rampage by resisting the police from impounding their motorcycles at Lekki Phase 1 Gate.

“The area falls within the restricted areas for okada operations in the state. The Divisional Police Officer then called for reinforcement and ordered his policemen to race to the place to take charge and restore normalcy.

“The policemen were able to curtail their activities and chased them to their hideout where 31 of their motorcycles were impounded and one of the leaders, one Mohammed, was arrested. Normalcy has been restored to the area.” he said.

The police spokesperson said the command will always maintain law and order across the state, especially on the enforcement of the restriction order and traffic law on operations of okada in the state.

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) urged the general public to disregard the viral video and perceive the originator and his peddled rumour as baseless and mischievous.

“The CP enjoins Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses and support the police command in its bid to maintain law and order across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

“In conclusion, the originator of the video is being traced for necessary investigation.” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos State Government has made a series of pronouncements on the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in some restricted areas/routes, including Lekki axis. (NAN)