ADVERTISEMENT

The former Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, has returned three of the four official vehicles attached to him to the state government.

The state government had alleged, two weeks ago, that Mr Ajayi refused to return four official vehicles at the expiration of his tenure in February despite entreaties made to him.

The former deputy governor claimed he was entitled to the vehicles as his retirement benefits.

Further clarifications from the government, however, showed that the vehicles were not supposed to be his retirement benefits, as no extant law backed his claims.

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a lawyer, had also clarified that although other states had enacted laws on pensions for governors and their deputies, nothing like that had been done in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police were involved in the process of retrieving the vehicles from Mr Ajayi, who had earlier claimed that only two of the vehicles were in his possession.

He had said that one of the vehicles was broken down and parked at a mechanic site in Okitipupa, while the second was not supplied because it had not been fully paid for.

The vehicles retrieved from Mr Ajayi on Monday include a Toyota Landcruiser Jeep and two Toyota Hilux vans, all 2019 models.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, who confirmed the retrieval of the vehicles, in a statement on Monday, said efforts were on to recover the remaining vehicles in the possession of the former deputy governor.

He also thanked the police and other security agencies for their intervention.

Mr Ajayi had incurred the wrath of his principal, Governor Akeredolu, when he challenged him in the last governorship election.

Mr Akeredolu was re-elected defeating the Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Ajayi, who ran on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party, while still serving as former’s deputy.