The Police in Oyo State say officers have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of a hotelier and his family as well as a guest in the hotel.
Gunmen invaded Agbo Hotel in the Ajaawa area of the state Saturday night and took away the owner, identified as Olukunle Oyedokun, his nursing wife, and their infant, children, and relatives, witnesses had told PREMIUM TIMES.
NAN gathered that the kidnappers stormed the hotel pretending to be lodgers around 10 p.m. and shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the victims.
Confirming the incident on Monday in a telephone interview with NAN, the police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, said that investigations were ongoing.
Mr Osifeso, however, declined to give the exact number of those abducted, saying that the police was trying to reconcile the figures.
He said that the police tactical team, local hunters and vigilantes were out to ensure the rescue of the victims.
(NAN)
