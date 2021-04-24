ADVERTISEMENT

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Saturday, named Ife-Moro road after the late Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin.

The Ooni, represented by Kemade Elugbade, at the funeral service of Mr Odumakin in Moro, described the late Afenifere chieftain as an unforgettable patriotic descendant of Oduduwa and a positive factor in Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “Odumakin’s death was a rude shock when Yoruba nation in particular and Nigeria at large needed him.

“The news of his demise was a very bitter pill to swallow for the entire country and to us particularly in the House of Oduduwa.

“He was a disciplined Yoruba leader who has been one of the loudest pro-democracy voices in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a short clip of Mr Odumakin’s lifetime and his wife, Joe, attending a television interview was played in remembrance of the human rights activist at the event. (NAN)