The police in Lagos have arrested a 39-year-old man, Udu Augustine, for impersonating a police officer.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement that officers stopped the suspect’s motorcycle at Orile Bus Stop, and he introduced himself as a police officer to them.

“The operatives suspected him and put some questions to him but he could not provide any satisfactory answer. Hence, he was arrested in possession of a police warrant card.

“After the arrest, he was taken to his house, where one police camouflage T-shirt, one face cap and some police accoutrements were recovered from him,” he said.

Mr Adejobi added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation.

“The police boss, however, directed all the Divisional Police Officers across the state to be on the lookout for and arrest impersonators who are on the prowl as their activities dent the image of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

‘Robbers arrested’

In another development, the police say operatives attached to Itire Division in Lagos arrested a suspected armed robber in Surulere area of the state.

The suspect, Samuel Ayooluwa, 24, was arrested at about 9.40p.m. on Thursday at No 54, Olatilewa Street, Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos, Mr Adejobi said.

Mr Adejobi said police operatives on routine patrol around the area had responded to a distress call from one of the shop owners at the address before the suspect was arrested.

The spokesperson said the complaint was that three armed men on motorcycle attacked customers in the shop and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“The police, who raced to the scene, gave the suspects a hot chase and eventually arrested one of them, Samuel, while the other two escaped.

“Items recovered from him included two locally-made pistols, three live cartridges, three expended cartridges and two mobile phones,” he said.