The widow of the late spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Joe Okei-Odumakin, has said death did not allow her husband to pen down his medical challenges as planned.

Yinka Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on April 3, 2021.

On Thursday, Mr Odumakin’s Lying-in-State, Service of Songs and Tributes was held at the Police College in Lagos

His remains got to Asejire, in Osun around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, where he was transported to his hometown, Moro, Ife north, local government area of the state.

Speaking with journalists at the event ahead of his interment on Saturday, Mrs Odumakin said her husband spoke on his love for the press.

“Right from the time he went for three meetings and as the time that his physiotherapist told him that his oxygen was low even in the ambulance before going to the hospital, he was there as a prolific writer writing an article, he was there as a committed patriot dishing out leaflets, he also put up different releases.”

She disclosed that her husband may be no more, but his legacies remain in the human right community.

“He said when he comes he will write his story, he’s no longer here with us but he will never die, his legacies will live on. After 54 years of sojourn on earth. He was for non corrupt society. I salute him.

“He loves the media, without the media his work would have been very difficult because nobody will help him disseminate his messages. He was against massive killings; he was for true federalism and a restructured Nigeria.

“He was for Nigeria that works, he was for the protection of human rights, he was after doing things right. This is the heaviest part of my life to speak about this comrade after knowing him for over three decades.

“One thing is certain that his ideas are going to live forever. What he stood for will never die and the moment that his physical body will be interred we want to plead that people should rededicate their lives for a better Nigeria for a race that works.”

This newspaper earlier reported how Osun State Government received the remains of the deceased.

He would be laid to rest today.