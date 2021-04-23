ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government has received the remains of the ex-spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

Mr Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on April 3, 2021.

His body arrived at Asejire, in Osun around 2:30 p.m. where he was transported to his hometown, Moro, Ife north, local government area of the state.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s Chief of Staff, Charles Akinola, led other state government officials to the venue.

He described Mr Odumakin as “one of the finest human rights leaders in Nigeria”.

“His loss is a great loss to the nation generally. The Governor has asked us to receive him into the state and escort his body to his final resting place.

“Odumakin was not just a leader of conscience, he is one of the finest human rights leaders. He was not just a nationalist, he was the finest Yoruba nationalist”, Mr Akinola said.

Presenting the corpse of her husband, Joe Okei-Odumakin, said she is happy that Mr Odumakin’s “legacy lives on.”

“Here is Yinka’s corpse, he is my friend, comrade, my soulmate and husband. In fact, a part of me means a part of him. If I come back to this world over and over, I will get married to him.

“We are grateful to the state of Osun, for the great reception at this sober moment. When a spokesperson stops speaking, you know how heavy it is, but our consolation is that Yinka’s ideals and legacy live forever.”