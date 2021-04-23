ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a bitcoin trader for his involvement in cyber crime.

The suspect, Ayomide Adebowale, was arrested on Friday, alongside four others from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, identified others arrested as Philip Gabriel, Mayowa Jolaoso Segun, Babatunde Segun Adeyinka and Abiodun Tolulope Emmanuel.

He said in a statement that their ages range between 21 and 37.

“They were picked sequel to series of intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

“Items recovered from them include two cars, laptops, phones and some documents suspected to contain false pretences.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he wrote.