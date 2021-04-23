ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has inaugurated a committee consisting of 15 members to set modalities and guidelines for its next local government elections.

The committee is led by the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat, and the state secretary of the party as the scribe.

This development was confirmed by the party’s publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Friday.

The election is scheduled to hold on July 24 for offices of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The state’s party chairman, Tunde Balogun, enjoined the committee members ”to swing into action with the statutory election notices publication by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission”.

“He reiterated that the announcement of the elections scheduled for 24th July has ignited political activities in the party with various aspirants canvassing for support. He expressed the confidence of the party in the ability of the committee to do a thorough job that will further boost the democratic credentials of the party.

“In his response, Dr Hamzat assured the party of living up to expectations and ensuring that credible guidelines will be put in place to justify the confidence that leadership of the party reposed in the committee.

“He assured that the party will present the best candidates that will compliment the efforts of the state government in providing the dividends of democracy for the people.

“Other members of the committee are the former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Mr. Ademola Sadiq- the state legal adviser, Hon. Adewale Oshun, Hon. Daramola Abayomi, Alh. Ganiyu Sadiq, Mr. Ademola Olisa, Mr. Fatai Lasisi, Mr. Adebiyi Kehinde, Mr. Olabode Olaniyan, Mr. S. A. Sekoni, Mr. Tunde Lawal and Mr. Gani Bello,” the party statement read.