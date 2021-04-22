ADVERTISEMENT

Some members of the the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday protested in Osogbo, Osun State, demanding the full implementation of financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The protesters converged on the state High Court, Oke-Fia, and marched to the Customary Court through the Federal High Court opposite Osun State House of Assembly at Gbongan/Osogbo road.

They also blocked the convoy of Osun Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, during a protest.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Alabi’s convoy ran into the protesters when they were marching to the Osun Government Secretariat.

They prevented the deputy governor and his vehicles from passing as they displayed placards with different inscriptions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the judicial workers have been on strike for nearly a month demanding financial autonomy of the judiciary.

Following their strike, court activities have been grounded across the country.

Details later…