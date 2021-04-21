ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and three senators representing Lagos State at the red chamber of the National Assembly, have been appointed as members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

The appointment was announced by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

The senators are wife of the national leader of the party, Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola, and Tokunbo Abiru.

According to Seye Oladejo, spokesperson of APC Lagos, their appointment is in recognition of their years of notable and commendable contributions to the socio-economic and political development in the state.

“The appointment provides another platform to continue to provide flawless and experienced leadership to our democratic growth.

“We wish them success in all their endeavors,” the party’s statement read.

Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) is the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The council consists of major stakeholders of the party within the state and oversee the affairs of the party.

Mr Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu are also members of the council.

Mr Gbajabiamila has been in the National Assembly since 2003. He served as minority leader and majority leader at the green chamber. He was later elected the Speaker in 2019.

Mrs Tinubu, a former first lady of Lagos State, is currently a senator representng Lagos Central Senatorial District. She is serving her third term.

Mr Adeola has been representing Lagos West since 2011.

Also, Mr Abiru represents Lagos East at the 9th National Assembly. He was the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited.