ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo have commenced investigations into the shooting of one person in Ifira Akoko, in Akoko South East local government area on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the victim was a herdsman, whose body has been deposited in a local hospital morgue.

Witnesses said a local hunter, who was on a hunting expedition in the state’s forest reserve, fired a shot at the victim, killing him instantly.

Although the witnesses identified the deceased as Muhammed Maikudi, the police were reluctant in giving details of the persons involved.

It is also yet to be ascertained whether there was a quarrel before the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there is currently tension in the community for fear of reprisal attacks.

However, the intervention of the police and Amotekun Corps may have saved the situation from degenerating into a crisis.

The suspect has also been taken into custody after he initially went into hiding.

Tee Leo-Ikoro, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

He, however, refused to confirm if the deceased was a herdsman, noting that police investigations would reveal further details.