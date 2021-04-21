The police in Ondo have commenced investigations into the shooting of one person in Ifira Akoko, in Akoko South East local government area on Tuesday.
It was gathered that the victim was a herdsman, whose body has been deposited in a local hospital morgue.
Witnesses said a local hunter, who was on a hunting expedition in the state’s forest reserve, fired a shot at the victim, killing him instantly.
Although the witnesses identified the deceased as Muhammed Maikudi, the police were reluctant in giving details of the persons involved.
It is also yet to be ascertained whether there was a quarrel before the attack.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there is currently tension in the community for fear of reprisal attacks.
ALSO READ: How villagers, hunters repelled attack by hoodlums – Police
However, the intervention of the police and Amotekun Corps may have saved the situation from degenerating into a crisis.
The suspect has also been taken into custody after he initially went into hiding.
Tee Leo-Ikoro, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.
He, however, refused to confirm if the deceased was a herdsman, noting that police investigations would reveal further details.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post