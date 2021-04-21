ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has donated N5 million for the funeral of late Yinka Odumakin, who was an activist and publicity secretary of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group.

The activist, 54, died on April 3.

The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Mr Odumakin announced this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Bamiji Awa, the Secretary of the Planning Committee, said the governor also donated three buses and an ambulance to the Odumakin solidarity memorial.

Mr Awa said the memorial was organised by the civil society and pro-democracy movement for the burial.

The remains of the late activist would be buried on Saturday at his Country Home, Moro in Osun state.

“The Lagos State Government has said they have specifically donated a sum of N5 million, three coaster buses, and one ambulance with heavy security back up toward ensuring success of the Solidarity Memorial initiated by comrades and associates of Yinka Odumakin.’’

He also said that Mike Ozekhome (SAN) donated N150, 000; Femi Falana, N100, 000; Gbenga Hashim, N150,000, and John Nwodo, N100,000.

Others were Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, N50,000; the Afenifere Renewal Group, N125, 000; Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State, N30,000 and others.

“This is for the celebration and immortalisation of the life and legacies of the departed as announced by the Civil Society Planning Team for Yinka Odumakin memorial.

According to Mr Awa, the state government is in consultation with the family of the deceased on the appropriate support to be provided to them during the three-day burial activities.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Odumakin’s widow issued a statement warning the public to be wary of individuals or groups engaging in fund-raising using her husband’s name.

It is unclear if Mrs Okei-Odumakin had any individual or group in mind when she issued the statement. PREMIUM TIMES has reached out to her for clarification but is yet to get a response.

(NAN)