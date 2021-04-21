The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Wednesday released the timetable for election in the 20 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

The election is scheduled to hold on July 24, as stated by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chairman of LASIEC, Ayotunde Phillips, who stated this in the Notice of Election published on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the commission would meet with political parties on Friday for the release of election guidelines.

Mrs Phillips said campaigns by political parties for the election would begin April 30 and end on July 22.

“Pursuant to Section 21 (I) Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2008 (as amended), Notice of Election is hereby given as follows:

“Election into the office (s) of Chairman and Councillors in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) shall be held on Saturday, July 24,” the chairman said.

The chairman said the Publication of the Election Guidelines by the commission will hold on April 24 while the conduct of political parties’ primary elections will hold between May 3 and June 2, which the commission shall observe.

She said the collection of Nomination Forms by political parties would be between May 4 and June 3, while the display of names of nominated candidates and persons nominating them would hold on June 5.

Mrs Phillips said that names of chairmanship and councillorship candidates would be displayed at the LGs/LCDAs headquarters and ward collation centres respectively.

She said that June 11 to June 16 would be the window for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by the political parties, while June 12 would be the period for withdrawal by candidates through their political parties.

The chairman said that June 19 to June 25 would be extension period for nomination, where there is One Candidate (Only Candidates), while June 28 would be the closing date for the submission of nomination forms of ‘substituted’ and ‘Only Candidates’ by political parties.

Mrs Phillips said that June 26 would be for the display of voter register for the elections at the ward collation centres, while the submission of names and addresses of party agents for the poll would be June 28 to June 30.

According to her, the commission will validate candidates’ documents from July 1 to July 11 and on July 14 display list of validated and invalidated candidates at the commission’s headquarters in Lagos.

The chairman said that final validation of documents for substituted and invalidated candidates would run from July 15 to July 17, while the publication of Notice of Election at the ward collation centres would be July 16.

She said the final publication of the list of validated candidates at the commission’s headquarters would be July 17.

The chairman said that July 31 had been set aside for run-off/ re-run election(s) if there was any need for it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of the incumbents, who have been in power since 2017, will expire in July.

(NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT