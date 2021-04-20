ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos in collaboration with local vigilantes have arrested two suspected cultists during an initiation rite.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested on Monday at about 7:30 p.m. at Igbe Lara area, Ikorodu.

According to the police, the initiator, Fatai Kalejaiye, 25, was caught while initiating Kolapo Ayeobasan, 20.

“The suspect, Fatai, who has confessed to be a member of Eye Confraternity, was caught while performing rites of initiating the second suspect, Kolapo,” the police said.

In a similar operation, police officers attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, have arrested four suspected cultists, Mr Adejobi said.

“The arrest was at the heels of a complaint received from one Temidire Ogunbajo, f, of Abejoye Street, Majidun, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, that some suspected armed cultists invaded her house and attacked her and other residents of the Majidun community, Ikorodu, on 16th April, 2021 at 8.30 am.

“The Police, in conjunction with local security operatives in Ikorodu, swung into action and arrested them one after the other between 16th April and 18th April, 2021, while others are still at large,” the police said.

The suspects are Sunday Mesagan, 16, Damilade Matiminu, 24, Oladimeji Orimoloye, 19, and Akinmoye Emmanuel, 24 .

The police said items recovered from the suspects include one cutlass, broken bottles, charms and some offensive weapons.

“The suspects will be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu. The Commissioner of Police has also ordered that the fleeing members of the gangs be apprehended by all means so as to cause them to face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Adejobi said.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in March signed into law the anti-cultism bill of Lagos State.

The new law prescribes a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and 15 years for individuals found guilty of abetting cultism.

Following the enactment of the law, the police have recorded several arrests of suspected cultists.

On March 31, the police arraigned 60 suspected cultists at the Yaba magistrate court using the provisions of the new law.