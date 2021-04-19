ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, gave an honorary award to Sunday Erhabor, the assistant superintendent of police, who maintained professionalism despite being assaulted by civilians.

The award ceremony held on Monday, at the governor’s office, Ikeja Lagos.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the governor applauded the assaulted officer for his “professionalism, perseverance, self-control and maturity exhibited during the attack on him.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the officer was assaulted by one Victor Ebhomenyen at Four Points Hotel on Saturday.

The police said the suspect, who is now in their custody, inflicted serious injuries on the officer.

The assaulted officer, Mr Erhabor, is a personnel of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Encomium, Award

Mr Adejobi, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, appraised the officer and presented him at governor’s office where he was presented a plaque.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who presented the officer to the Governor at the Governor’s Office, Alausa-Ikeja, showered encomium on the ASP Sunday for Professionalism, perseverance, self-control and maturity exhibited during the attack on him.

“He was then presented a state plaque as a mark of honour and prestige to appreciate his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing and protection of fundamental human rights,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

The police spokesperson said the prime suspect, Mr Ebhomenyen, is in police net, while his accomplice, one Etinosa Obaywana, is at large.

The suspects were stopped by the officer for allegedly driving against the traffic at Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, on Saturday.

The prime suspect is detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution, the police said.

Although the police said the suspect will be charged to court, the judiciary is currently on strike.

The suspect’s car, a white Hyundai with Reg No. MUS 251 EH, was also impounded for the necessary penalty in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The police boss urged other police officers to emulate Mr Erhabor and exhibit a high level of professionalism and perseverance even at the height of fierce provocation while on duty or off duty.