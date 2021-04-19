ADVERTISEMENT

The gunmen who kidnapped David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, four days ago have demanded N20 million ransom.

six armed men last Thursday at about 9 p.m. and taken to an unknown destination. Mr Oyewumi was abducted bylast Thursday at about 9 p.m. and taken to an unknown destination.

Although the police said they were on the trail of the kidnappers, nothing much had been heard from them.

During the attack, the gunmen came firing into the air, scaled the fence into the palace and entered the monarch’s living room.

Ilemeso, in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State, borders Isan Ekiti, the home town of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

A family source confirmed the kidnappers’ demand to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

“We have been contacted. They called us around 7.03 p.m. on Saturday and demanded that we pay a sum of N20 million for the king to be released,” said the source, who did not want to be named because he had not been authorised to speak about the matter.

“We are really worried by this demand. The family is taking further steps to ensure that Kabiyesi is released as soon as possible.”

Kidnappers have been on a rampage in Ekiti in the last month, kidnapping several high profile persons in the state and collecting millions of naira in ransom.

On April 8, kidnappers struck in Isan Ekiti, dragging away with them a petrol dealer, Itakorede Adebayo.

Mr Adebayo is the General Manager of Prosperous Filling Station located at Isan Ekiti.

Before Mr Adebayo’s kidnap, another petrol dealer, and a leader of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN), Suleiman Akinbami, was earlier kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his filling station along Ado-Ijan road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security agencies were efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.

“We are taking all security measures to ensure that we rescue the Oba. We are not resting at all,” he said.

“We are working with other sister agencies in this regard and also working on intelligence gathering we have at our disposal.

“The police want to work more to prevent this kind of crime and we are relying on information from the members of the public, because we work more on information we found to be veracious.

“We appeal to members of the public to help us with information. Let them report any strange face or suspected person to the police. We assure you that the police will protect the identities of such informants.”