ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they have arrested a 33-year old man, Victor Ebhomenyen, for assaulting an Assistant Superintendent of Police near the Four Point Hotel in Victoria Island on Saturday.

In a video shared on social media, the suspect and another man were seen pushing and hitting the police officer shouting ‘Wetin we do?’ ‘You want to shoot us?’ Na your one way? ‘You don already scatter our car,’ and others.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the police officer, Erhator Sunday, blocked and stopped the suspect for allegedly driving against traffic.

The police said the suspect Mr Ebhomenyen and the other occupant of the car, Etinosa Obaywana, “came down angrily, confronted and violently assaulted the officer and inflicted bodily injuries on him.”

In the video, the occupants were heard screaming that the officer wanted to shoot them. “Even if it is one-way, you go tell us. You brought out gun you want to shoot. You go lose your job, we steal?” they said in the video, gripping the officer’s uniform.

Police react

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr Adejobi said the arrested suspect and his friend, who is currently on the run, inflicted “severe bodily injuries” on the officer.

“The Command has deemed it necessary and responsible to react and set the record straight on the incident that was captured in a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, 17th April 2021, where two (2) men were repeatedly assaulting an officer on duty and creating a scene on the road at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“To set the record straight, on 17/4/21, at about 1030am, one ASP Erhator Sunday, m, and team attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command, who were on a convoy movement to drop off policemen at their various beats across the state blocked and stopped a white Hyundai SUV, MUS 251 EH facing the convoy on “one way”, driven by the suspect, Victor, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the occupants, one Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana, angrily came down, confronted and violently assaulted ASP Erhator Sunday, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

He said the prime suspect, Mr Ebhomenye, is in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, for investigation and prosecution, while effort is on to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

“According to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, the vehicle has been impounded and taken to the Lagos State Taskforce Office, Oshodi, for an appropriate penalty,” he said.

Officer ‘resisted temptation’

Going further in the statement, Mr Adejobi said the assaulted police officer, who was armed with his official AK 47 rifle, resisted the temptation of using his riffle on his assaulters.

“The officer displayed a high level of professionalism amidst fierce provocations by resisting the temptation of using his rifle on the suspect.

The police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the police personnel “for their act of maturity, self-control, perseverance, and professionalism in managing the “drama” created by the suspect.”

The police boss also applauded the officers for tactical enforcement of law without any infringement on the suspect’s or any person’s human rights during the saga.

The Commissioner warned against violence or attack on the police and other security operatives in the state, saying such acts will not be tolerated.