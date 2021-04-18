ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has re-affirmed the authenticity of the Caretaker Committee led by Omolola Adeyinka as the approved executive to run the affairs of the Ogun State Council.

This was contained in a communiqué issued Saturday at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Asaba, Delta State.

The communique explained that the approval for the caretaker committee was based on the legal battle between two factions in the council.

The communiqué compiled by John Angese, Ishaka, Donald, Ladi Emmanuel and Shuaibu Usman Leman (National Secretary) passed a vote of confidence on the president, Chris Isiguzo, and his team.

The communiqué emphasised that following a court judgment by a faction led by Soji Amosu, and an appeal instituted against the judgment by Oluremi Olugbenro faction, the NEC posited that status-quo on the emergency of the caretaker committee should be maintained.

The national body of the union explained that this became important, pending determination of the case on the appeal, and also condemned those members who took the laws into their hands, with a caution to desist.

“On the issue of Ogun State council in which judgment was given against the union, NEC directs that Status-quo be maintained pending the determination of the case on appeal. NEC condemns those members who took the laws into their hands and cautions against a repeat of such dastardly act,” the communiqué stated

“Having taken due cognisance of the immense contributions and efforts of the National President- Chris Isiguzo and his team towards moving the union forward despite all odds, NEC passes a Vote of Confidence on him and his lieutenants,” the communiqué stated.

On the vote of no confidence passed by Chairmen and Secretaries of Zone B on their Vice President, Cosmos Oni, over the issue of his retirement from service, the National Executive Council (NEC) set up a three-member committee to determine his(Oni) status of re-employment.

The meeting attended by National officers, State Councils and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) instructed the committee to report within two weeks to the national secretariat and also mandated the national headquarters of the union to implement the recommendations of the committee without any further recourse to it.