The police in Ondo State has commended Nicholas Tofowomo for commencing work on the rebuilding of the Okitipupa Police Station, burnt during the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

The command’s Spokesman, Tee Leo-Ikoro, made the commendation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Okitipupa.

Mr Leo-Ikoro commended Tofowomo, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, for his interest in promoting security.

“The senator promised to rebuild the station after it was burnt by protesters, this promise got the approval of the Inspector-General of police.

“ As we can see, bulldozers are already evacuating the debris of the burnt structure in readiness for reconstruction work to begin,” he said.

The police spokesman urged well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to toe the path of the senator by supporting security agencies.

“Security is the business of everybody, the society will be better secured if we truly make it our business,” he said.

Leo-Ikoro urged members of the public to always support the police with reliable information to enable it to fight crime effectively.

NAN recalls that several structures housing government establishments were attacked during the October 22, nationwide protest against police brutality. (NAN)