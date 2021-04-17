ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested four teenagers for allegedly attempting to launch a reprisal attack on a cultist group at Akinyele Junior Secondary School, Alakuko.

This is contained in a statement released on Saturday by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson.

According to the official, the suspected teenage cultists are between ages 14 and 18, and were arrested in the school premises on Friday.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects came from Ogun State, but the police already got wind of the planned reprisal attack at the aforementioned school.

“The Police operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, 16th April, 2021, at about arrested four (4) suspected cultists that came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary Schools, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State,” the statement read.

The suspects are Tosin Balogun, 18, Sunday Dare, 15, Olayinka Jubril, 14, and Sani Babatunde,15.

“Tosin Balogun and Jubril Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School Ijoko Ogun State, while Sanni Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko and Dare Sunday is a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo Alakuko.

“The Police operatives had got winds of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets,” Mr Adejobi wrote in the statement.

He said cuttlasses, substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

In another development, the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Intelligence Information, Panti, Yaba, on Saturday morning arrested a suspected armed robbery gang at a hotel in Ojota.

Mr Adejobi said the team acted upon an intelligence and arrested “Victor Alfred, Chubike Ikeh Donatus, and Isiaka, Olamide, all 19 years of age, at Marble Guest House, Ojota.

“The suspects were arrested at 3.25 am, and one Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.”

Mr Adejobi said the suspects have been moved to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, “for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang”. This is based on the directive of the Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odusomu.

“The suspected armed robbers will be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti Robbery Section of the State CID,” he said.