The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the release of the results of its Post Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening exercise for candidates who chose the institution.

This was disclosed in a Saturday statement by the university’s director of Public Communication, Olatunji Oladejo.

“This is to inform candidates that participated in the 2020/2021 University of Ibadan Post-UTME screening, that the results have been released.

“Candidates are therefore advised to check their admission portal,” he said, quoting the Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi.

It will be recalled that the computer-based screening exercise took place from April 6-10.