ADVERTISEMENT

A group of students of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun state, have organised a mentorship fair in secondary schools in the town, advocating the need for quality education.

The students who are fellows of the Millennium Campus Network, an international organisation training social impact leaders across the globe, carried out the project in the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The fellows led by Michael Amosun and Peter Opatola, have embarked on a three year project that will ensure that secondary school students are mentored by experienced individuals from the society.

This was first kick-started at Urban Day Secondary school in Ile-Ife in March.

For several years, the United Nations has repeatedly highlighted the dire state of quality education across the world. Unfortunately not too many countries are doing enough to adequately address this issue.

In Nigeria for instance, about 10.5 million children between the ages of 5-14 are currently out of school.

“This coupled with the fact that Nigeria regularly earmarks around 8 per cent of her national budget to education instead of the 15 per cent to 20 percent budgetary allocation recommended at the World Education Forum in 2015,” Mr Amosun said.

He said that through their ‘Legacy’ project, the fellows are working closely with government school authorities, teachers and parents to mentor these students.

“While NGOs are a dime a dozen these days, what sets these fellows apart is their commitment to long term supervision, monitoring and mentoring of students in designated public schools. A recently conducted poll at Urban Day College, Ife, Osun State shows that around 70% of students are from a broken home while about 20% of the students fend for themselves and 93% of them do not have positive role models.”

Also, the staff adviser of the fellows, Femi Koya, a professor in the University, charged fellows to commit themselves to this cause as they deem it fit.

He lauded the initiative and assured support every time.