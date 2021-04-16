The Police in Ekiti on Friday confirmed that gunmen had kidnapped David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sunday Abutu, the spokesperson for the police in the state, confirmed the incident and described it as “unfortunate and regrettable’’.

Mr Abutu said the gunmen stormed the traditional ruler’s palace on Thursday and abducted him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday, (Thursday night) at the Oba’s palace. We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,’’ he said.

Sources in Ilemeso told journalists that the gunmen, numbering six scaled the traditional ruler’s fence and fired several shots into the air to scare its occupants.

They said the incident happened at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday night when the chiefs who visited the place had left.

“After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba which showed that they really came for him,’’ one of the sources said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ilemeso is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, the country home of the governor, Kayode Fayemi.

NAN also reports that Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, narrowly escaped a kidnap at Isan Ekiti, last week, on the Ewu-Ayetoro road.

‘Troops deployment’

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday called for the deployment of troops in the state following attacks and kidnap of royal fathers by gunmen.

The Chairman of the council and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Adebanji Alabi, made the call in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

The traditional rulers’ call came following the kidnap of Mr Oyewumi and the foiled kidnap of Mr Ajayi.

The chairman stressed the need to deploy troops to the state to assist the police in flushing kidnappers and terrorists.

Mr Ajibade described attacks and kidnap of royal fathers in the state as “embarrassing, worrisome and troubling’’.

He urged the police to swing into action and rescue the traditional ruler.

The traditional ruler appealed to residents of the various communities in the state to give useful information on suspicious persons and movements.

(NAN)

