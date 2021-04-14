ADVERTISEMENT

Two motor boys were reported dead while three others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving two trucks and a motorcycle at Nasfat U-turn on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Divisional Commander in Mowe/Ibafo, Ojuoro Olusola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 10.02 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Olusola explained that a Homo truck with no plate number, inbound Lagos, was negotiating a turning at Nasfat U-turn when it collided with a Daf truck that was on a top speed.

He said that two trucks, a motorcycle and five persons were involved in the accident which led to the death of the two motor boys, while the two drivers and a motorcyclist, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the two motor boys were still trapped in the crash, while the survivors were taken to an undisclosed hospital,” he said.

Mr Olusola said the TRACE officials, police, and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel were part of the rescue team.

He said efforts were still ongoing with the assistance of Julius Berger Company to evacuate the truck off to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

Mr Olusola advised motorists to always exercise patience and refrain from speeding that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property on the roads. (NAN)