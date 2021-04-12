ADVERTISEMENT

A police sergeant, Eze Aiwansoba, who shot his lover in the mouth in October last year in Lagos has been dismissed, spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi has said.

Mr Adejobi said in a statement Monday that the sergeant is being prosecuted at the Yaba Magistrate Court for attempted murder.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the approval for the dismissal of Mr Aiwansoba was contained in a letter 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated February 2.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the sergeant shot his lover in the mouth during an argument between the two at Salvation bus-stop, Opebi, Lagos.

In the video shared by those who witnessed the incident, the bullet went through the young woman’s mouth, ripping her cheeks.

The incident happened during a protest against police brutality, extrajudicial killings and abuse of powers by Nigerian youths.

After the incident, the Lagos police command said the officer was on the run but was later apprehended with the help of his brother.

“The suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command,” Mr Adejobi said.

Update

Giving update on Monday, the police spokesperson said Mr Aiwansoba was charged for attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

“The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and prosecuted one Sgt Eze Aiwansoba, m, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for firing and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze, f, on 8th October, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State.

“The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal. The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February, 2021,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

The police spokesperson added that after his dismissal, the ex-sergeant was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February, 2021.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law o Lagos State, 2015.”

Mr Aiwansoba was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on February 9 with attempted murder and is still facing the charges at the court.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished. He added that the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism among police officers.