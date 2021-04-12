ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State say thay have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate who had been allegedly terrorising commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said the suspects were arrested at Fidiwo area along Lagos-Ibadan express way, following a tipoff from some hunters

Mr Oyeyemi gave the identities of the suspects as, Nathaniel Jacob, 24, from Nasarawa State; Isah Danladi, 22 from Kogi State; and Abubakar Rabiu, 23, from Niger State. He said hunters sighted the suspects in the bush where they were planning on how to strike along the expressway.

He said the hunters quickly alerted the police, who rallied other security agencies and hunters’ groups and stormed the Fidiwo Alapako bush to effect the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but luck ran out of the three and they were subsequently apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been in the bush for the past ten days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike. It took them that long because of heavy presence of policemen in the stretch of the expressway,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects disclosed further that their gang comprises six members and that the three that escaped were in possession of their arms, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for the series of kidnapping along the expressway.

Mr Oyeyemi also said cutlasses were recovered from the suspects which they claimed were seized from farmers.

He said the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.