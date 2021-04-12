ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has acknowledged that the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-west.

This is coming after months of leadership tussle between the duo. In fact, their fight affected the plans for the regional congress of the party.

The congress was initially scheduled for Ibadan on Saturday but is currently being held in Osogbo.

Mr Makinde, as the only governor of PDP in the South-west, is seen by some members as the natural leader of the party in the zone. But Mr Fayose said a “baby governor” cannot be his leader.

PREMIUM TIMES in an earlier analysis reports that Mr Makinde is serving his first term while Mr Fayose is the only person in the zone and still in the party who served two full terms as governor on the PDP platform.

Mr Fayose had also accused Mr Makinde of backing Mrs Olujinmi to challenge his leadership of the party in Ekiti.

On the ongoing congress, Mr Fayose said the leaders had agreed at a meeting hosted by Mr Makinde in his house in Ibadan that a former Ondo State Information Commissioner, Eddy Olafeso, should take the position of National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the PDP

But Mr Makinde is insisting that a former deputy governor of Oyo, Taofeek Arapaja, is better suited for the position.

Both Mr Arapaja and Mr Olafeso earlier today greeted themselves warmly and agreed to accept the result of the poll.

Mr Fayose in a surprising statement said no matter the situation, Makinde is “our leader”, promising to accept the outcome in good faith.

“Under this gathering, you are our father,” Mr Fayose told Makinde.

This was followed by loud applause among the delegates and party supporters in the hall.

In his reaction, Mr Makinde said “I will accept the outcome of the congress. And there will be no winner and loser in the election. It is a family affair. Good development.”

See video:

Just in: Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose as publicly declared Governor Seyi Makinde as his leader at the ongoing PDP Southwest Zonal Congress. pic.twitter.com/5MzJZHO96P — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) April 12, 2021