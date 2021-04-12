Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the dissolution of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) board.
This was contained in a statement by the state’s acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, in Akure.
He directed the most senior officer to take charge of the commission with effect from April 12, pending the reconstitution of the board.
“The erstwhile members of the board are hereby directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the secretary of the commission who is the most senior officer,” he said.
The governor, while appreciating the board members for their services and contributions to the development of the oil producing areas and the state at large, wished them well in their future endeavours.
(NAN)
