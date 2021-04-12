Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, said that he had to present his driver’s licence before being allowed into the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West zonal congress holding in Osogbo

Mr Makinde made the disclosure while addressing journalists on his arrival at the venue of the congress.

“Before I was allowed to enter into the venue, I had to show them my driver’s licence,” the governor said, adding: “we know quite sure that there must be ghost voters here.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor arrived at the Children’s Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), the venue of the congress, at exactly 12:13 p.m.

According to Mr Makinde, “getting it right at the zonal level will assist the party to perform well at the national level.”

“This is a zonal congress and its outcome will have effect on our party at national level. If we get it right in the South-west, be sure that the future is bright for the PDP at national level.

“I want to assure you that we will put in our best and it will, in turn, assist us at national level.

“The message for every participant is very clear, which is getting it right at the zonal level,” he said.

Mr Makinde, who noted that the accreditation of delegates started two hours behind schedule, said it was better to start late and get the best result at the end of the day.

“The process is going on well despite the fact that accreditation started two hours behind schedule. But, it is better late than to rush through the process and have challenges.

NAN reports that voting had yet to commence at the time of filing this report.

Mr Makinde has been in a tussle for supremacy in the PDP, South-west region with a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose. Their squabble had led to the earlier postponement of the congress and its movement to Osogbo, believed to be a ‘neutral’ ground.

Screening

Meanwhile, NAN also reports that 42 aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee on Sunday, to contest for the various positions in the zone.

The congress will be attended by 743 delegates across the six states in the zone.

According to the list released by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, while Oyo State has 171 delegates, Osun has130, Lagos, 101; Ogun, 112; Ondo, 114 and Ekiti 115.

NAN also reports that the Chairman of the screening committee, Dino Melaye, had said on Sunday that the screening of aspirants was very peaceful.

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate past Zonal Chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso, are contesting for the chairmanship position.

While Mr Makinde is supporting Mr Arapaja for the position, Mr Fayose is backing Mr Olafeso.

ADVERTISEMENT

(NAN)